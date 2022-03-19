Advertisement

Woman doesn’t return to care facility, police search underway in SE Portland

Susan Greenawald
Susan Greenawald(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:04 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help finding a missing endangered woman in southeast Portland.

PPB said just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a missing person in the 7500 block of Southeast Henry Street. They learned 77-year-old Susan Greenawald was missing. She was last seen when she was dropped off at the care facility by taxi at about 4:30 a.m. She never made it inside.

Greenawald is under the legal care of the facility, where she lives due to a conditional release agreement following a 2002 murder. She is not believed to be a danger to the public due to her medical condition.

Greenawald is diagnosed with early-stage dementia, anxiety, bipolar disorder and paranoia. Because of her condition, she may be fearful of others. She has no phone or money.

She is described as 5 feet, 90 pounds with shoulder length blonde and gray hair with bangs.

If anyone sees Greenawald, please call 911.

