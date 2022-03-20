DUII driver arrested after crash, guns found

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested for driving under the influence and possessing firearms Friday after a crash in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 2 a.m. Friday, 21-year-old Angel A. Ramirez-Espinoza was driving his 2005 Nissan Armada when he crashed into a flatbed tow truck on Southeast 122nd Avenue.

Ramirez-Espinoza was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Portland Police found two guns in his car, a handgun and a rifle, as well as multiple magazines including a drum magazine.

He was cited for driving under the influence, reckless driving, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public.

