Man found dead after shooting in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said it is investigating a homicide after a shooting in southeast Portland on Sunday morning.

PPB said just after 7:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 800 block of Southeast Washington Street. When they arrived, the found a man who had been shot and killed on the sidewalk. The victim has not been identified.

Police said homicide detectives are responding. It said no arrests have been made.

