Man found dead after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said it is investigating a homicide after a shooting in southeast Portland on Sunday morning.

PPB said just after 7:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 800 block of Southeast Washington Street. When they arrived, the found a man who had been shot and killed on the sidewalk. The victim has not been identified.

Police said homicide detectives are responding. It said no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.