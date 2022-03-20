Oaks Amusement Park opens for season 117 with masks optional

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Despite a drizzly Saturday, families trickled into Oaks Amusement Park for their 117th season opener.

Opening day came just in time for Oregon’s spring break.

“The little rollercoaster is the only rollercoaster I’ve ever enjoyed,” Lillia Hooper said. “I missed going on it.”

Justin and Lillia Hooper haven’t been back since before the pandemic.

“We only live like five minutes away,” Justin Hooper said. “(COVID-19) kept us away for a while and now we’re super excited to be back.”

The return to Oaks Park is especially exciting for some because this time around, masks are optional.

“I’m very excited because it’s my birthday,” Phoenix Gestson said.

“I haven’t been here since 2020,” Bailey Fetters said. “This was my favorite place to go.”

“I think it’s wonderful,” Sarah Pope said.

Oaks Park is even going the extra mile with COVID-19 precautions and continuing to limit the capacity there. Their capacity is 16,000 but they’re only allowing 4,500 people in at a time.

“We’re only gonna sell ‘x’ number of tickets per day to help keep a little more space,” Emily MacKay, marketing and events director at Oaks Park, said. “A little more room, a little more comfort while people are at the park.”

That’s something the Hoopers are happy to hear.

“We didn’t know that, but that’s pretty great,” Justin Hooper said.

“I feel like that’s better because masks are off,” Lillia Hooper said.

