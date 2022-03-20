Parents of Gonzaga Bulldog players couldn’t be prouder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the top overall seed---- in the men’s NCAA basketball tournament. And moving on from the Portland regional, to the sweet 16 in San Francisco.

Boyhood dreams become reality. The march towards the madness as a college kid is one to never forget. The same can be said for their zag-proud parents.

“The theme, ‘Zags got Dads’, a lot of us played college basketball but myself I didn’t get to experience this as a player, but I get to experience this as a Dad now and it’s awesome that we are able to do that,” said Deon Watson, Anton Watson’s father.

“The only thing I have to tell you, he is saying ‘Zags got Dads’ like we can ball with them still and I am like, ‘oh, come on, man!’ I don’t know if we got that!” said Matt Gregg, father of Gonzaga’s Ben Gregg.

Matt Gregg is the women’s basketball coach at Warner Pacific by day, but a dad to Gonzaga freshman Ben Gregg by game night.

“We have our masks off again and we are here able to do this,” said Gregg.

After a bubble tournament from Indy a year ago, this kennel club is all about the love in the City of Roses.

“When we were in Indianapolis, there was hardly anyone there and throughout we missed a whole season basically, so we get to see him, take him out to dinner, hug him, all of that stuff so that is the best part,” said Gregg.

Ed Lang is the father to the Zags senior guard, Matthew Lang, an accounting major out of Jesuit High.

“I remember bringing Matthew here 7 or 8 years ago when they hosted it and to think that he is now playing in it, it’s just that much more special,” said Ed Lang, father of Gonzaga’s Mathew Lang.

The former crusader went from a walk-on to a scholarship player

“Coach (Mark) Few, we were down by the locker room and he grabbed us, ‘hey, you’re the guys I want to talk to, we are going to put Matthew on a scholarship, and he said very nice things about Matthew and Matthew was standing right with us and we got done and Matthew goes, ‘boy, I don’t hear him talk about me like that very often, that was kind of neat to hear!’’' said Ed.

Zags got dads and Zags got moms.

“We’re connected. I always say we’re like ET when he feels it, I feel it. When he’s excited, I am excited, when he’s nervous, I’m nervous,” said Delena Perry, Mother of Gonzaga’s Kaden Perry

Delena Perry came down from battle ground to watch her freshman son, Kaden Perry.

“Total dream come true. You know, these little boys grow up to be young men and to see their hard work pay off and then have it be in our backyard, where clearly, I have some limitations so in my backyard is like bringing it home to momma,” said Delena

On the rebound from a battle with guillian-barre syndrome, Delena’s oldest is unfortunately has been unable to play since early in the season with an on-going lower back injury

“He’ll take his role as the cheerleader right, now he’s trying to get some skills as an assistant coach on the sidelines haha,” said Delena

