Police seize gun, meth after arresting suspect in stolen car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police found a loaded gun and methamphetamines after arresting a man in a stolen car Friday evening, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Officers from the Focused Intervention team were patrolling the Eliot neighborhood when they saw a stolen 2021 Honda Accord Crosstour near Northeast Knott Street and Northeast Rodney Avenue.

Police arrested the driver, 66-year-old Jerry R. Casin, and found a loaded .38 caliber revolver in the car as well as ammunition, and methamphetamines.

Casin was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine.

