Scattered showers to wrap up the weekend with more wet weather Monday

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:35 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Happy Saturday!

We saw cloudy skies and showers ahead of the cold front that passed through early this morning, with some trailing showers later in the morning. Portland didn’t see much more than a tenth of an inch of rain over the course of the day.

You could feel that chilly west wind that came with that cold front! We saw some lingering sprinkles in the afternoon but it ended up being a mostly sunny day. We officially topped out at 54 degrees at PDX.

We may have another spotty shower or two overnight, but we should start Sunday mostly dry and cloudy. We’ll see a mix of clouds and showers, with the precipitation increasing through the afternoon and evening hours. The showers look more frequent after dinner time.

Monday will be a very wet, gray day. The rain still doesn’t look to be very heavy, it’s just going to be constant. The system doesn’t dry up until early Tuesday morning. Big shift in temperatures that day as a high pressure system sets up, bringing us potentially our warmest day of the year-- around 70! Mild, partly sunny conditions continue through the end of the week.

