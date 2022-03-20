Advertisement

Showers Sunday Turn to Rainy Monday

By Drew Reeves
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:09 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Happy first day of Spring! We officially turn to spring at 8:33 this morning.

It will definitely be a spring-like day today, starting out dry with some sun breaks, then seeing showers increase this afternoon. Showers will also pick up late tonight. Highs today are expected to only hit the low 50s. Overnight into Monday we will see the showers turn to more steady rain. We look to be wet pretty much all day Monday, with at least light rain at most times.

Conditions will dry out Tuesday, with high pressure building and taking over. Expect temperatures to soar on Tuesday, and we could hit the first 70° day of the year. Tuesday will be dry by morning and we’ll see plenty of sunshine! The rest of the week is going to be mostly dry, however we do have a chance of seeing a few very light showers Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the week will be partly cloudy with mild temperatures into the low 60s.

