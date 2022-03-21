2-alarm fire damages two apartments in Beaverton complex

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire in an apartment complex on Menlo Drive near Allen Boulevard in Beaverton, Sunday night, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

The two-alarm fire started in one apartment at around 9 p.m. and spread to another, damaging two apartments in total.

No one was found inside the apartments. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

