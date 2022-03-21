3 people injured in multi-car crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Three people were taken to a hospital following a multi-car crash in Clark County Sunday evening.

The crash happened on State Route 503, near Lewisville Park, just after 6 p.m. Washington State Patrol said a white 2016 Subaru WRX was southbound when is crossed the center line and struck a silver 2005 Ford Escape. The driver in the WRX then overcorrected, cross the center line again, and struck a gold 2011 Ford Explorer head on.

The driver and passenger in the Subaru WRX were taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was also taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center with unknown injuries. The driver and passenger in the Ford Escape were not injured.

WSP said the driver of the Subaru WRX could face charges. The investigation is ongoing, but WSP said that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

