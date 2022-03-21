BottleDrop to match donations to Ukrainian relief fund

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon recycling operation BottleDrop has announced a new initiative to support Mercy Corps’ Ukraine relief efforts.

Between March 21 and April 10, BottleDrop is encouraging its over 810,000 “Green Bag” account holders to make donations from their accounts to support Mercy Corps’ relief efforts and will be matching those donations with a $25,000 contribution.

Owner’s of BottleDrop, Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), will also be allowing Oregonians to donate redeemable cans and bottles directly to the relief fund by visiting any BottleDrop return centers.

“We are devastated by the tragedy in Ukraine, and we wanted to find a way to engage the BottleDrop network and help Ukrainians seeking safety,” said Eric Chambers, director of external relations at OBRC. “Oregonians routinely put their bottles and cans to great use supporting nonprofits and community organizations. Now we have a chance to use our BottleDrop funds and redeemable containers to help our distant neighbors in Ukraine during this horrible crisis.”

BottleDrop account holders can make direct contributions to the relief fund by clicking here.

