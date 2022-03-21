Advertisement

BottleDrop to match donations to Ukrainian relief fund

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative owns BottleDrop.
The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative owns BottleDrop.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon recycling operation BottleDrop has announced a new initiative to support Mercy Corps’ Ukraine relief efforts.

Between March 21 and April 10, BottleDrop is encouraging its over 810,000 “Green Bag” account holders to make donations from their accounts to support Mercy Corps’ relief efforts and will be matching those donations with a $25,000 contribution.

Owner’s of BottleDrop, Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), will also be allowing Oregonians to donate redeemable cans and bottles directly to the relief fund by visiting any BottleDrop return centers.

“We are devastated by the tragedy in Ukraine, and we wanted to find a way to engage the BottleDrop network and help Ukrainians seeking safety,” said Eric Chambers, director of external relations at OBRC. “Oregonians routinely put their bottles and cans to great use supporting nonprofits and community organizations. Now we have a chance to use our BottleDrop funds and redeemable containers to help our distant neighbors in Ukraine during this horrible crisis.”

BottleDrop account holders can make direct contributions to the relief fund by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE: A woman receives a flu shot. While a mild flu season is coming to an end, experts caution...
Health experts urge people to get flu shots as Oregon sees late-season rise in cases
Pinkham Millinery offers handmade couture hats
Pinkham Millinery offers handmade couture hats
2-alarm apartment fire displaces 10 from Beaverton complex
kptv file image
3 people injured in multi-car crash in Clark County