Former Beaverton daycare employee sentenced to five years in prison for violating probation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who previously worked at a daycare in Beaverton has been sentenced to prison for violating his probation, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

In Jan. 2019, John Patrick Gilbreath was found guilty of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and sentenced to five years of probation.

As part of his probation, Gilbreath was ordered to undergo and successfully complete a sex offender treatment program, which included a mandatory polygraph testing.

According to the district attorney’s office, Gilbreath admitted during the polygraph test that he sexually abused six more children at Partridge House daycare where he worked. Gilbreath had concealed the additional victims throughout the program, and investigators were only aware of two victims at the time of his trial, the district attorney’s office said.

The new evidence was brought to court. On March 9, Gilbreath was found in violation of his probation and it was revoked. He was then sentenced to five years in prison, plus lifetime post-prison supervision.

