Health experts urge people to get flu shots as Oregon sees late-season rise in cases
(KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority is urging people to get their flu shots now that masks are no longer mandatory in the state.
OHA says the state is seeing a late-season rise in flu cases. During March 6 to March 12, OHA says Oregon reported that 3.1% of influenza tests were positive, compared with 2.5% the week of Feb. 27 to March 5, 1.6% the week of Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, and .6% the week of Feb. 6 to Feb. 12.
Now that the mask mandate has been lifted, health experts say it’s easier to spread the virus from person to person.
“The 2020-2021 flu season was virtually non-existent as public health restrictions, such as stay-home orders, mask requirements, and limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, kept flu cases down at record-low levels,” said Paul Cieslak, M.D., medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at the OHA’s Public Health Division. “Now we’re seeing more cases at a time when the season is usually coming to a close.”
In addition to getting a flu shot, experts say you can prevent the spread of the flu in the following ways:
- Staying home from work or school when you are sick and limit contact with others.
- Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Washing hands frequently with soap and water; use an alcohol-based hand rub if soap and water are not available.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may have flu germs on them.
- Avoiding getting coughed and sneezed on.
To find a flu vaccine clinic, visit www.flu.oregon.gov and use OHA’s flu vaccine locator tool.
