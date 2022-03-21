Health experts urge people to get flu shots as Oregon sees late-season rise in cases

(KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority is urging people to get their flu shots now that masks are no longer mandatory in the state.

OHA says the state is seeing a late-season rise in flu cases. During March 6 to March 12, OHA says Oregon reported that 3.1% of influenza tests were positive, compared with 2.5% the week of Feb. 27 to March 5, 1.6% the week of Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, and .6% the week of Feb. 6 to Feb. 12.

Now that the mask mandate has been lifted, health experts say it’s easier to spread the virus from person to person.

“The 2020-2021 flu season was virtually non-existent as public health restrictions, such as stay-home orders, mask requirements, and limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, kept flu cases down at record-low levels,” said Paul Cieslak, M.D., medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at the OHA’s Public Health Division. “Now we’re seeing more cases at a time when the season is usually coming to a close.”

In addition to getting a flu shot, experts say you can prevent the spread of the flu in the following ways:

Staying home from work or school when you are sick and limit contact with others.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Washing hands frequently with soap and water; use an alcohol-based hand rub if soap and water are not available.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may have flu germs on them.

Avoiding getting coughed and sneezed on.

To find a flu vaccine clinic, visit www.flu.oregon.gov and use OHA’s flu vaccine locator tool.

