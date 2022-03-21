RAINY DAY AHEAD, WARMING UP TUESDAY

Good morning! A warm front is lifting through the region, bringing widespread light to moderate rain. Steady rain will continue across much of western Oregon and southwest Washington today, but temperatures will be on the mild side of things. Highs should reach the low 50s between the late afternoon and evening. Our snow level will gradually climb in the Cascades from about 3,000 ft. to about 7,000 feet. Expect the rain and high elevation snow to taper off tonight.

A large ridge of high pressure will build over the West Coast on Tuesday, bringing us our warmest day so far this year. High temperatures should reach the low 70s across the Portland/Vancouver metro area. A weak weather system will slide in on Wednesday though, bringing more clouds, slightly cooler temperatures & a chance of showers. Showers will taper off Wednesday night and early Thursday. We’ll remain on the back side of the high pressure system Thursday through Saturday. This should bring us mainly dry weather with highs in the 60s.

Rain will return sometime between Saturday and Sunday. Most model guidance suggests our conditions will turn wet Sunday. Highs will dip back into the 50s.

Have a great Monday!

