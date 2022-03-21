Rainy Monday, then dry and warm the rest of the week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a pretty overcast Sunday in the metro area but we stayed mostly dry up until the early evening hours. Those passing sprinkles will get more frequent and more intense after midnight. The rain will be light, but once it starts it’ll be with us through Monday evening. Around a half inch or so of rain is expected in the Portland area over the daylight hours on Monday. Our temps will be somewhere in the low 50s.

The snow level will be up around 7,000 feet by Monday afternoon, so morning snow showers will transition to rain on the mountain.

A big change comes on Tuesday as that system dries up and the high pressure ridge sets in, bringing us lots of sunshine in the afternoon and temperatures around 70 degrees. It’s possible we get a spotty shower or two Wednesday, but otherwise we’ll be dry and mild for the rest of the work week with temperatures around 60 degrees. A chance for showers returns on Sunday.

