Second charged in connection to 2020 NE Portland speed racing death

KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:18 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A second person has been charged responsible for the 2020 speed racing death of a 58-year-old woman in NE Portland.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the PPB Major Crash Team responded the 2600 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue July 19, 2020. Officers found Joann Dee Mardis critically injured. Mardis later died July 27 from accident-related injuries.

On Monday, over a year-and-a-half after Mardis’ death, a second driver, Vladimir Viktorovich Pavlov, 32, was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of manslaughter in the second degree and negligent homicide.

The first driver, 20-year-old McKinley James Faria, has previously been charged with manslaughter in the second degree and negligent homicide.

