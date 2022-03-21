Shots fired at Clark County deputy’s vehicle during pursuit; suspects arrested after crash

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested following a robbery, pursuit, shooting, and crash in Clark County on Saturday evening, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Just after 5:30 p.m., a robbery occurred at Kohl’s, located at 9312 Northeast 5th Avenue. Police said the suspects fled in a stolen vehicle.

Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office spotted the suspect vehicle on Interstate 5 southbound and a pursuit began. Vancouver police officers joined the pursuit after it entered city limits.

Police said a deputy reported that two rounds had been fired at his vehicle from the suspect vehicle in the area of 2600 Fairmount Avenue. The deputy was not injured.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed into a PUD pole in the area of East 33rd Street and Watson Avenue. Police said all people in the vehicle were detained. The driver and front passenger were arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail.

Police said a firearm that had been thrown out of the suspect vehicle after the shooting was recovered, as well as shell casings.

Gun recovered by Vancouver police (Vancouver Police Department)

The men arrested, identified as Joshua T. Young and Rashawn L. Anderson, are facing charges of first-degree robbery, elude and possession of a stolen vehicle. Young is also facing charges of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating the shooting, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery and pursuit. No additional details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.