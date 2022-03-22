Childhood Mental Health

The ongoing pandemic has been hard on everyone, especially children. Dr. James Polo, Executive Medial Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, says that rates for children were already ticking up pre-pandemic and that trend has continued to worsen.

“Studies show that 15% of all kids suffered depression at one point during 2021. So that’s a pretty significant number of children that are struggling with emotional difficulty,” says Dr. Polo.

With kids being away from school, it’s good to be mindful that school is not only important for academic progress, but also plays into social development as well. Dr. Polo says that Covid protection measures like virtual learning and masking have had an impact on this.

“Masks have played a huge role because a lot of kids, particularly younger kids, communicate by visually seeing other folks. But…kids have been in this world of mixed communication with masks, not understanding really necessarily the entire communication that’s going on. And then being pulled away from all their social connections and jumping back into it is going to be a change that will require some adjustment as well. So that will be stressful.”

Parents should be on the lookout for the typical signs of anxiety and depression in children, but there are other things to look out for as well.

“…so, for example, withdrawal from their social friends, particularly at school, at home, kids that are irritable or fly off the handle, they may be moody. And then remember that some kids actually don’t understand their own emotions and they express emotions through behavior. So, if your child is breaking the rules and it just doesn’t seem to make sense, it could be that that’s really a sign of emotional distress.”

To help a child who is going through emotional distress, Dr. Polo says it’s important that parents provide good structure, boundaries, support, and a routine…and they need to be good listeners.

“…spending a lot of time with your children and actually talking to them. And remember that talking to them really means listening.”

Dr. Polo also says that parents shouldn’t hesitate to get help for their children.

“…It’s also important for parents to feel comfortable if they really think their child is struggling to get care quickly. You don’t want to wait because the problem will only get worse.”

