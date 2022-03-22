DUII car crash kills one in Salem, driver arrested

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a crash involving two cars in Salem, Monday morning, according to the Salem Police Department.

Jose de Jesus Briones, 39, was driving a Subaru westbound down Ewald Avene while intoxicated at about 9:45 a.m. The Subaru, carrying 3 passengers, crashed into a Jeep moving southbound on Liberty Road; they collided in an intersection when the Jeep hit the passenger side of the Subaru, according to initial police investigation.

The Briones and the 3 passengers in the Subaru were taken to the hospital. Two of the passengers had life-threatening injuries, and one of them died due to those injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

Briones was arrested and taken to Marion County Jail on the following charges:

Manslaughter in the second degree

Assault in the third degree, two counts

Driving under the influence of an intoxicant

Reckless driving

Recklessly endangering another person, four counts

The names of the other passengers have not been released.

