Advertisement

Man gets 8 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter, DUII in deadly Hwy 26 crash

Scene photo courtesy of Oregon State Police
Scene photo courtesy of Oregon State Police(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in connection with a deadly crash that happened in Jan. 2021.

Trever Nicholas Lee pleaded guilty on March 14 to second-degree manslaughter, two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering, and hit-and-run with property damage. He was sentenced Tuesday to eights years and four months in prison.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, on Highway 26 at Southeast Stone Road. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed Lee was westbound in a Ford F250 at a high-rate of speed when he hit the back of a GMC Sierra.

Scene photo courtesy of Oregon State Police
Scene photo courtesy of Oregon State Police(Oregon State Police)

The driver of the GMC, later identified as Grant Fisher, 23, of Boring, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Lee was injured in the crash and treated at a local hospital. After he was released, he was booked into the Clackamas County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Family, friends celebrate the life of baseball star Grant Fisher
Family, friends celebrate the life of baseball star Grant Fisher

Latest News

MAX Red Line train
$200 million project temporarily closing MAX Red Line
MAX Red Line train
MAX Red Line to close temporarily for $200 million project - clipped version
KPTV file image
Oregon City School District sued by student after assembly featured video detailing abuse
Oregon City School District sued by student after assembly featured video detailing abuse
Oregon City School District sued by student after assembly featured video detailing abuse