Man gets 8 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter, DUII in deadly Hwy 26 crash

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in connection with a deadly crash that happened in Jan. 2021.

Trever Nicholas Lee pleaded guilty on March 14 to second-degree manslaughter, two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering, and hit-and-run with property damage. He was sentenced Tuesday to eights years and four months in prison.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, on Highway 26 at Southeast Stone Road. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed Lee was westbound in a Ford F250 at a high-rate of speed when he hit the back of a GMC Sierra.

Scene photo courtesy of Oregon State Police (Oregon State Police)

The driver of the GMC, later identified as Grant Fisher, 23, of Boring, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Lee was injured in the crash and treated at a local hospital. After he was released, he was booked into the Clackamas County Jail.

