$200 million project temporarily closing MAX Red Line

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – MAX riders who take the Red Line won’t be able to take the train for the first week of April due to a temporary stop in service.

The 8-day service disruption, from April 2 to 9, is part of a much bigger plan to improve the red line called “Better Red Project.” The project will cost an estimated $215 million to improve the Red Line’s service, with almost half of funding coming from the federal government.

It’s a huge undertaking for TriMet. On the east side, crews will make improvements to the track between Gateway and PDX. They’ll also be adding a track too.

During this work, shuttle buses will replace the red line trains.

Ken Adams, a Red Line rider, said the construction will be a hassle, especially in his trips to Parkrose.

“It’s going to be inconvenient I guess because MAX is always faster than a bus,” Adam said. “I’ll probably have to take a shuttle bus or a regular bus.”

TriMet says crews will work 24/7 to get the work done so the red line is back up and running by April 10. In the meantime, TriMet says to plan on adding a possible 30 minutes to your commute.

The MAX Red Line is the only line affected by the construction. All other lines will still operate.

For more information on the Better Red Project, visit the project’s page here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.