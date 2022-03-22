Vancouver P.D., Crime Stoppers ask for help solving August homicide

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public’s help solving the August murder of Tyler Harris.

Harris, 19, was found dead from a gunshot wound Aug. 29 in the 3500 block of NE 50th Court in Vancouver. According to officers, a resident at the complex Harris lived heard a strange noise, quickly calling authorities after seeing Harris laying in the doorway of his home.

Tyler Harris, 19, who was found dead from a gunshot wound Aug. 29 in the doorway of his residence. (Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

Surveillance video later revealed two women and one male knock on Harris’ door right before the fatal gunshot. The three suspects then flee.

The Crime Stoppers of Oregon released descriptions of the suspects with the hope a witness or anonymous tipster may come forward with information.

One woman is described as wearing dark colored leggings with a red and white “Fila” on the side.

The other women wore dark colored leggings that stop just below the knee, a dark colored hoodie that has white print on the front which looked like “Washington State” along with a “cougar” logo below and black shoes with white bottoms.

The male wore distinctive Nike shoes that were white and black on the front but orange and yellow at the back.

Suspects in the death of Tyler Harris. (Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime scan do so by clicking here.

