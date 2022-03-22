WARM DAY AHEAD, TURNING WET AGAIN WEDNESDAY

Good morning! It’s a cloudy & drizzly start to the day across the Portland/Vancouver metro area. Areas of drizzle will gradually taper off as we approach sunrise, and the clouds will clear by the mid to late morning. With a warming air mass overhead and sunny skies this afternoon, high temperatures will range between the upper 60s and low 70s. Enjoy the warm afternoon, because Wednesday will be much different.

A weak cold front will slide into the region by Wednesday morning, bringing cloudy skies & light showers back into the mix. Highs will struggle to make it to 60 degrees. That system should fall apart tomorrow night, leading to a couple of dry days Thursday and Friday. High pressure will be focused just east of us, so we’ll deal with a bit more cloud cover than what’s expected today. Temperatures will be comfortable though, reaching the low to mid 60s each afternoon.

High pressure will move east over the Intermountain West & the Plains this weekend, opening the door to periods of showers. It doesn’t look like any big changes are coming to our weather pattern, such as significant rain or mountain snow.

Have a great Tuesday!

