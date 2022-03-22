Warmest spring temperatures so far Tuesday, but cool showers return Wednesday

What a Monday it has been...gray, wet, cool, and just not real pleasant in general. A warm front has moved across the region, keeping it wet all day. Snow levels have moved well above the ski areas too...it’s raining in the mountains.

The good news is that temperatures will hold steady or rise a few degrees tonight as the rain ends by sunrise.

Tomorrow the clouds lift north of us soon after sunrise, leaving us with a sunny and warm day! In fact, it’ll likely be the warmest we’ve seen so far this spring. We should top out right around 70 degrees. That’s about normal for this time of year; we typically get our first 70 degree day in late March

Typical first 70 degree day (kptv)

But as quickly as the and warmth arrives tomorrow, it’ll be gone Wednesday. Expect a gray and drippy day again as a weak system moves by. Then it’s back to plenty of sun and warm temperatures Thursday and Friday. In general, a bit of weather whiplash the next 3 days. The chance for showers does go up again this weekend and early next week, but there’s no sign of a long wet/cool weather pattern OR a prolonged stretch of dry weather. Just typical springtime weather in the Pacific Northwest.

