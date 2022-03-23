Back to wet & cool Wednesday, then warmer late week

It was a very warm spring day today! Parts of the Willamette Valley hit 70 degrees and Portland made it to at least 67. That ties the warmest so far this spring.

Warm day today! (kptv)

Tonight will be mild to warm with clouds arriving after midnight, then a few showers show up by sunrise. Wednesday looks MUCH different than today with cloudy skies all day and rain at times. In general it’ll be a gloomy late March day. Sprinkles or drizzle during the morning commute will be followed by widespread light rain with a cold front moving through midday and into the afternoon. We stay in the 50s all day.

Thursday and Friday turn pleasant and warm, for late March. Highs reach into the low-mid 60s with no rain. Other than a shower possible Saturday (small chance), we stay dry through the weekend. Expect a cooler and wetter weather pattern to set up next week.

Mountain passes remain snow-free through the upcoming weekend since temperatures will be running warmer than normal.

