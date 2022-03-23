Celebrating 25 years of the TriMet Public Arts Program

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The TriMet Public Arts Program is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

In order to learn more about the program, FOX 12′s Ayo Elise learns about the Tilikum Crossing installation, “We Have Always Lived Here,” by Greg Robinson -- a piece showcasing indigenous art.

To learn more about the TriMet Public Arts Program, visit the website here.

