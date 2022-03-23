City of Gresham kick starts New Youth Services Division program to decrease violence

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - With the rise in crime across our city and beyond it, the City of Gresham is aiming to decrease violence through its new youth services program.

“I think COVID set back the entire country, specifically East County with the crime and violence it’s seen, just because a lot of kids have way more free time than they’ve ever had,” said Marcell Frazier, Violence Coordinator with the City.

Frazier said the Violence Prevention Program will allocate $2 million in grant money which will be used to combat youth violence and gun violence in our community.

“So, what we did with the money is they hired me, we created a new youth and family division, and there’s a manager above me. Then we put out about $1.3 million to community-based organizations,” said Frazier

The funding will go to five big organizations to start; Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center, Latino Network, Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization, New Avenues For Youth, and AS-IS Church/GRIT Underground.

Frazier said this will give a much-needed boost to those organizations that have worked for decades to make change.

“The organizations have been happy to be able to get funding to do work here because we know a lot of those community-based organizations are stretched extremely thin, they’re understaffed, and underfunded and each will receive nine new employees,” said Frazier.

So, what activities will these programs provide to keep our youth off the streets? Frazier said there are a variety.

“Some of the CBO’s will offer gang outreach, some of it is basketball night teens, or football camps. It’s just community meetings or community activities. Historically, all of these activities have been limited to the Portland metropolitan area,” said Frazier.

Fraizer added that there are no borders when it comes to service for our youth.

“Some kids may be committing crimes in Gresham, some kids may be living in Gresham and going over to Portland and doing things. So, we’re trying to make sure there’s no border, that there’s just like all East County or all of Portland, all Gresham working together.”

