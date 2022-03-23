Advertisement

COOLER & SHOWERY TODAY, WARMER THURSDAY

3/23/2022
3/23/2022(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:13 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Good morning! I hope you took advantage of the sunshine yesterday, because today is going to be much different. Low clouds and fog are expanding across our western valleys early on this Wednesday. I’m also seeing areas of drizzle along parts of the coast. Our skies will turn mostly cloudy across the metro area before sunrise, and spots of drizzle & light showers are expected. Midday should be a bit drier before a weak cold front brings more widespread light rain. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s. Showers will wind down by this evening.

If we manage to clear out tonight, areas of fog will form heading into Thursday morning. Fog will gradually burn off to a partly cloudy afternoon. Highs will rebound into the mid 60s, and should remain in the 60s each afternoon through Sunday. Our weather will be mainly dry through this weekend.

Between Sunday evening and early Monday morning, rain will spread back across the region. This should drop our highs back into the upper 50s in the interior lowlands, but drier weather should prevail by Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday!

