Dry and warmer through Friday, wet system nearby this weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a bit of a gray day today, and we had a couple light showers pass through as expected, with the “heaviest” rain (still very light) about mid-afternoon. We still hit 61 degrees at PDX today during a break between the showers. The precipitation will likely fizzle out by dinner time and it looks like skies will be clearing quickly later tonight, which will lead to cooler overnight temperatures and some patchy fog and frosty spots tomorrow morning. Some areas around the Portland metro could be in the mid-30s tonight.

After the fog burns off tomorrow, temperatures will warm up to the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. The mild and dry conditions will continue through Friday. Another system lingers nearby Saturday and Sunday, most likely bringing us showers Sunday afternoon or evening. Those showers will continue on Monday. We’re back to partly sunny skies and temps in the low 60s on Tuesday, with shower chances returning Wednesday.

