Hand grenade found at Metro South transfer station in Oregon City

KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews at Metro South transfer station in Oregon City found a hand grenade in the trash at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to Metro’s communications team.

Everyone was evacuated from the building and police were contacted.

Portland Police’s bomb squad arrived and found that the grenade was not active and took it to dispose of it, according to Portland Police.

The station was re-opened at 1:20 p.m. after police handled the situation.

In the past, Metro transfer stations received unexploded ordinances and bullets to be disposed of. Now, Metro said people should contact their local police department which is equipped to handle this sort of waste. People should not throw out these items in their trash at home.

