Man arrested after attempted kidnapping at Gresham Motel

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman at a Gresham Motel, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Police got a call just after 2:30 p.m. from a woman who said a strange man showed up with a gun and tried to kidnap her. According to the report, she ran back to her room and called the police.

From her description of the suspect, police were able to arrest 33-year-old Joseph Teegarden.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

