Man arrested for possession of 2000 pounds of illegal Marijuana

SELMA, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested in Selma Wednesday morning for possessing large amounts of illegal marijuana, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Draper, 55, was arrested after search warrant found about 2000 pounds of processed marijuana in his home. He was held at Josephine County Jail on the charges of felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The marijuana found during the search was seized and destroyed, according to police.

