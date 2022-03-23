People enjoy warm spring break weather in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday, temperatures in Portland got up to 67 degrees, with parts of Willamette Valley making it into the 70s. As we enter spring, many are looking forward to more days like today.

People enjoyed the sunshine and some of the warmest temperate we have seen so far this year along the downtown riverfront Tuesday afternoon. We asked a few locals some of their favorite things to do this time of year.

“Walking along the waterfront is always great and a great way to get some sunshine after a long winter,” Ruth Clark said. “In a couple of weeks, the roses will be out at the Rose Garden. It’s really nice to have some nature bathing in the forest too.”

“Sitting outside at restaurants, especially along the waterfront,” said Will Clark. “There’s Lechon down there that we like a lot, and walking Forest Park.”

“I think coming down and seeing the cherry blossoms is nice,” Christina Saboua said. “It’s the time of the year they bloom and they are beautiful. I was just thinking there are so many people here today taking pictures. Another place to visit is Multnomah Falls. There are so many amazing hikes.”

There are several places to check out the popular cherry blossoms this time of year, but Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland is a favorite.

“Bike riding for one,” said Jenae, who moved to Portland a few years ago. “As soon as it starts warming up we ride our bikes all the time. There’s just a ton of beautiful nature here. It’s incredible here.”

“We like to check out the flowers blooming,” said James. “The cherry blossoms are going on right now but all throughout the spring, it’s so much fun to see all the variations of flowers that come up.”

With parks, gardens, markets, festivals, and more, it’s easy to see why many enjoy this time of year in the Pacific Northwest.

