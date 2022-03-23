Police seek witnesses after man found injured in Keizer

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department is seeking witnesses after a man was found injured earlier this month.

On March 3, at about 1 a.m., officers responded to the area of River Road North and Sunset Avenue North. Officers arrived to the scene and found a 51-year-old man with injuries. Police have not said how the man was injured or the extent of his injuries.

Police said they are now asking for help locating a white four-door sedan and its driver who was seen traveling the area shortly before 1 a.m. According to police, they would like to interview the driver as a potential witness.

FOX 12 reached out to Keizer police for more details about the investigation. Police said their investigators are not wanting to release any further information at this time.

Anyone with information or may have been near the intersection around 1 a.m. and witnessed anything, is asked to contact Officer Martin Powell at 503-856-3502 or email at powellm@keizer.org.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.