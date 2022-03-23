Portland’s Canopy Trees are disappearing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not secret Portland is known for its beautiful trees. But recently, trees have been on the decline. Portland Parks & Recreation released a report that canopy trees have been declining since 2015, the first decline since 2000.

The report is done every five years and states the total canopy loss is 823 acres. 523 of those acres are in residential zones. It’s gone from 30.7% to 29.8% over the past five years. To put it in perspective, it’s a net loss of the size of Mt. Tabor Park each year. PP&R said it’s not something that happens regularly, and they called it, disappointing and surprising. Though they can’t pin-point the exact reason for the decline, Jeff Ramsey, of Portland Parks and Rec, and his team are out everyday to find out.

“We’ve been having an increase of heatwaves, longer periods of dry in the summer for years and it’s having an effect on trees. That’s an addition to what a lot of Portlanders think of canopy loss, which is development. They think it’s the development happening, but it really is also, our climate is changing underneath our feet right now and it has affected trees,” said Ramsey

PP&R has a tree code that says for every tree that must come down, another tree must be planted in their place. But Ramsey said the trees that are replanted, aren’t keeping up with what’s being lost. In 2020, Portland passed the Parks Levy, which provides resources to help PP&R preserve trees , something they haven’t had in decades.

“Going up to an older tree and trimming out branches that are dead or solving some problems that are causing it to fall eventually. One of the biggest things it’s doing for Portland parks, is that we’re able to hire whole teams of arborists whose only job will be to maintain those great big old trees in our parks,” said Ramsey.

Though development has had an impact, they say it’s mostly due to climate change. But trees can make a world of difference.

“Everybody has a favorite spot in the outdoors, in Portland, whether it’s Forest Park, whether it’s their local neighborhood park, whether it’s the school yard in their neighborhood where they go play underneath the canopy or climb trees” he said. “Air quality improvement. Trees are the best tool we have for improving air quality around places like schools, hospitals, residential neighborhoods.”

PP&R says there are ways the community can help. If you’re a homeowner and you have trees, maintain them, take care of them. Older trees may look like they don’t need help with water in the summer, but they does. They said if you don’t own a tree, then you can work to plant trees.

Urban Forestry at 503-823-TREE (8733)

trees@portlandoregon.gov

