Robbery suspect arrested after getting car stuck on grassy hill during pursuit in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following a robbery and pursuit in Clackamas County on Tuesday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to a report of a robbery at the AutoZone, located at 10722 Southeast 82nd Avenue, at about 5:43 p.m.

The suspect, identified by the sheriff’s office as Demarcus Donte Roundtree, of Portland, reportedly walked out with multiple stolen items and was confronted by an employee. The sheriff’s office said Roundtree yelled at the employee and pulled out a handgun. He then fled in a silver Cadillac sedan.

Deputies found Roundtree in the Cadillac on Southeast King Road, in a parking lot near the AutoZone. The sheriff’s office said Roundtree fled and deputies pursued.

The sheriff’s office said Roundtree went down a dead-end street, drove up a small grassy hill near Southeast Mullan and Southeast 54th and got stuck. Roundtree was taken into custody.

Roundtree was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. After being released from the hospital, he was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, menacing, second-degree theft, and attempt to elude a police officer. His bail has been set at $265,000.

Anyone with more information about the case or Roundtree is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 22-006677.

