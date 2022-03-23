Salem man arrested in connection to 3 armed robberies

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem man was arrested Wednesday in an investigation of 3 armed robberies in Northeast Salem, according to the Salem Police Department.

Police arrested 33-year-old Dustan Allen Burris for two convenience store robberies that happened in late 2021 and one that happened in early March.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office charged Burris with three counts of robbery and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

“Our detectives did a tremendous job in following up on all the investigative leads that led to the arrest of the suspect,” said Lieutenant Jake Burke of the Criminal Investigation Section. “The safety of our community is our priority, and our detectives are working tirelessly to address these incidents of violent crime.”

