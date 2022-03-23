Advertisement

Washington bill prohibiting high-capacity gun magazines signed into law

Gun stock image
Gun stock image(WILX)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA Wash. (KPTV) – Legislation to limit the sale of high-capacity firearm magazines was signed into law by Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 5078 was sponsored by Sen. Marko Liias (D-Everett) and prohibits the manufacture, sale, import or transfer of large-capacity magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

“My community has experienced the tragedy of gun violence firsthand,” Liias said. “After a 2016 shooting killed three young people and left another seriously injured in Mukilteo, I vowed to do everything I could to prevent more families from experiencing this trauma. Today we are one step closer to that goal.”

The legislation first proposed in 2016 does not prohibit the current possession of high-capacity magazines, however.

“I am proud of our state for taking action to protect our neighbors from gun violence,” said Liias. “High-capacity magazines enable a shooter to fire more rounds without pausing to reload. With this law, we are allowing more time for folks to get out of dangerous situations and potentially saving lives.”

When the law goes into effect July 1, Washington will be among nine other states who have restricted magazine capacity.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The TriMet Public Arts Program is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
Celebrating 25 years of the TriMet Public Arts Program
The TriMet Public Arts Program is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
Celebrating 25 years of the TriMet Public Arts Program
Scene photo from Oregon State Police
OSP sergeant intentionally crashes into wrong-way driver to stop them from getting on I-84
OSP sergeant intentionally crashes into wrong-way driver to stop them from getting on I-84
OSP sergeant intentionally crashes into wrong-way driver to stop them from getting on I-84