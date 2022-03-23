Washington bill prohibiting high-capacity gun magazines signed into law

OLYMPIA Wash. (KPTV) – Legislation to limit the sale of high-capacity firearm magazines was signed into law by Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 5078 was sponsored by Sen. Marko Liias (D-Everett) and prohibits the manufacture, sale, import or transfer of large-capacity magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

“My community has experienced the tragedy of gun violence firsthand,” Liias said. “After a 2016 shooting killed three young people and left another seriously injured in Mukilteo, I vowed to do everything I could to prevent more families from experiencing this trauma. Today we are one step closer to that goal.”

The legislation first proposed in 2016 does not prohibit the current possession of high-capacity magazines, however.

“I am proud of our state for taking action to protect our neighbors from gun violence,” said Liias. “High-capacity magazines enable a shooter to fire more rounds without pausing to reload. With this law, we are allowing more time for folks to get out of dangerous situations and potentially saving lives.”

When the law goes into effect July 1, Washington will be among nine other states who have restricted magazine capacity.

