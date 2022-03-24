Accused Normandale Park shooter transferred from hospital to jail

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The man accused of a mass shooting at Normandale Park resulting in the death of one woman is now in jail after being dispatched from the hospital.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Benjamin Smith, 43, had been in the hospital since the Feb. 19 shooting where Smith reportedly confronted a group of protesters and demanded they leave. The protest was planned at the park in solidarity with Amir Locke, a Black man shot by Minneapolis Police the same month.

A few minutes later, Smith reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot five people. Someone shot back at Smith, police said, hitting him near his hip.

The person killed has been identified as 60-year-old Brandy Knightly. She was shot in the head at close range and died at the scene. The other victims suffered varying degrees of injury. One victim was previously described as being paralyzed from the neck down, according to court documents. Another was shot multiple times, including in the abdomen. Two other victims were treated following the shooting and released soon after.

According to a roommate, Smith had several guns inside their apartment and had often expressed anger over protests and people experiencing homelessness.

With the hospital release, Smith is now booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of murder in the second degree, four counts of attempted murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

Smith with be arraigned Thursday morning.

