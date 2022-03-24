‘Closed mouths don’t get fed’: UP manager earns ‘One Shining Moment’ with Pilots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - March Madness includes one men’s team from Oregon after the University of Portland won its first postseason game in history last Saturday at the Chiles Center.

It took every single player from the starters to the last guy on the bench to earn the victory in the “Basketball Classic” tournament.

“It’s just fun to be able to play in a bit of postseason, I have had a bit of experience last year going to the Big Dance but it’s still postseason play so another game to get better and improve while it’s a bit of a stepping-stone to next year,” Tyler Robertson, a sophomore forward, said.

Robertson transferred from Eastern Washington when his Head Coach, Shantay Legans, made the move to the Rose City last spring.

One kid helping coach from day one has been Andrew Bitrous. A 22-year-old team manager from the Clackamas High School class of 2018.

“It was a weird phone call because I never got a call from a manager before saying he was the head manager and I said, ‘well, I don’t know how you are the head manager I haven’t been there but a day,” Legans said.

The marketing major had one big goal during his senior season, suit up and maybe even get in a game. Rather unheard of at the division one level.

“I called my parents, not going to lie, I was crying. It was tears of joy, but it was just something super surreal because it just shows that they do care for me,” Bitrous said.

Senior night was tight for the Pilots that he never got in, but coach made sure his word rang true last Saturday night in the 1:24 against New Orleans in the “Basketball Classic.”

“It’s college basketball. You can’t take yourself too serious, it’s hoops, it’s a game, you made a kids’ dream come true,” Legans said.

The game playing manager graduates May 1 and is seeking an internship in the NBA after working last season in the Summer League.

The Pilots set their sights on Southern Utah for round two on the road this Saturday.

