DRY AND COMFORTABLE THROUGH FRIDAY

Good morning! Our skies cleared out nicely yesterday evening, and remained clear overnight. As a result, areas of fog and low clouds are developing in the lowlands, and will probably be around through at least the mid-morning. Temperatures are starting off in the 30s and low 40s as well, so outlying spots will probably have some patchy frost around. Between lunchtime and the afternoon, expect to see a mix of high clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will max out between the low to mid 60s. Friday will also feature dry conditions, but should be a degree or two cooler than today. Enjoy the nice weather!

A warm front will lift across northwest Oregon, western Washington and British Columbia on Saturday, bringing mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers. The farther north you’re located (metro area and points to the northwest), the greater shot you have at seeing showers. Areas to the south and east should be completely dry. Due to the cloud cover, highs will only reach about 60 degrees. Looking ahead to Sunday, a low pressure system will approach the southern Oregon and northern California Coast. This system will fling some showers over western Oregon. Expect those showers to arrive by the evening. We could also deal with some scattered showers on Monday.

Generally speaking, we don’t have any big rain makers or major swings in temperatures coming. Highs will remain in the 50s and 60s, with overnight lows staying well above freezing.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.