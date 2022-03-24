Man arraigned on 11 charges from ‘Proud Boy’ event held in Portland last year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Monday that Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, 25, has been indicted and arraigned on 11 charges stemming from a “Proud Boy” rally last year.

Toese was extradited from Washington state Tuesday evening where he had been held in custody on unrelated charges. Toese was arraigned Wednesday morning.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Toese attended a rally associated with the “Proud Boys” which took place in a K-Mart parking lot off of Northeast 122nd on August 22, 2021.

Based on that event and the past criminal convictions of Toese, prosecutors requested that the court hold Toese in custody without bail pending the disposition of these criminal charges.

Toese is facing the following charges:

Three counts of assault in the second degree with a weapon

Two counts of assault in the third degree

Two counts of unlawful use of a weapon

Two counts of riot

Two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.