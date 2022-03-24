Murray has 28 points, Spurs rout Trail Blazers 133-96

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Dejounte Murray had 28 points before sitting for the final quarter and the San Antonio Spurs routed the Portland Trail Blazers 133-96 on Wednesday night.

Keldon Johnson added 26 points for the Spurs, who are still in the mix for a play-in spot in the Western Conference with three wins in their last five games.

The Spurs are 11th in the West, 1 1/2 games behind New Orleans for the final play-in position. They finished with 19 3-pointers, matching their season high and just one shy of the franchise record.

“We didn’t want to let them linger around so we took that and ran with it.” said Devin Vassell, who finished with 16 points for San Antonio. “If you let a team like that start coming back and feeling good, it’s a dogfight.”

Ben McLemore had 23 points off the bench for the Trail Blazers. Portland has lost 10 of its last 13 games, but was coming off a victory Monday night at Detroit.

Former Spur Drew Eubanks finished with a career-high 20 points against his old team.

The Blazers are 1 1/2 games behind San Antonio and in the midst of a rebuild. Of the team’s starters at the beginning of the season, two are injured (Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic) and three — including Lillard’s longtime backcourt partner CJ McCollum — were traded away before the February deadline. Lillard’s replacement, Anfernee Simons, is also nursing an injury.

