New beer from former Blazer Brian Grant, Von Ebert Brewing to benefit those with Parkinson’s disease

Beer and a good cause!
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:15 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Beer and a good cause: Former Portland Trail Blazers player Brian Grant is partnering with Von Ebert Brewing and the Moda Center to raise money for those with Parkinson’s disease.

The “Rasta Monsta Tropical Pils” - in honor of Grant’s nickname during his time in the NBA - will be released during the Trail Blazers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans next Wednesday.

The new brew will benefit the Brian Grant Foundation to help those with Parkinson’s disease.

Grant spent three seasons with the Trail Blazers and was diagnosed with the disease two years after his retirement.

