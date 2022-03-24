Oregon filmmaker was in Ukraine preparing to film when war started

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) Local filmmaker, Brian Perkins, was in Ukraine in October preparing for a film. He left Ukraine before the invasion and has since started a non-profit, One Act Aid to help those in need.

But just last week, he got word that a dear friend, Alexandra Sasha Kuvshynova, was killed.

Brian Perkins had spent time in Ukraine in 2014 and recently, in October meeting producers for a film, Golden Kingdom. At the time, his experience was a lot different.

“At the time no one had a sense of what was happening. There were rumblings at the time, but it really didn’t start kicking up until December,” said Perkins. “The feeling in Kyiv was amazing. The city was really grown and blossom it felt really like a European capital. That’s gone, for now at least.”

Sasha was a photographer at the time. Recently, she was working with a Fox News team as a Ukrainian Journalist. And Brian had been in contact with her over the past few days.

But just last week, he found out Sasha, 25, and a news cameraman, were killed in their vehicle by Russian artillery near Kyiv, leaving Brian with one last text message.

“She said no, no they’re not sending anybody in that direction because two journalists were shot there today, and no one can go there. So, then I thought okay, well at least she’s going to be safe because she’s been going there to help evacuate people and then I didn’t hear from her for a couple days and then I just saw in the news,” said Perkins.

Now Brian will honor her by directly working with refugees of Ukraine with One Act Aid. He says the idea is that, reaching out your hand to one, is an act of love for all. They want to work one on one with people and families who are affected on a case by case basis.

Donations will go farther than just water and food. Brian recently helped 7-year old Polya and her family get to Paris.

“We’ve helped sort out an apartment. Polya is starting school now. And even just the small things, we held get her a backpack because she didn’t have a backpack to go to school. Also, the money is going to people that are cooking food for the internal refugees in Ukraine,” he said. “People I know who are just literally going to the pharmacy, buying medicine that’s ordered by doctors in the hospitals because they can’t get normal medicine delivery.”

“What’s important is to use her as a symbol of what we can do moving forward. To use her as a symbol of courage and selfless service. I’m sure she was afraid but she’s also very courageous and knew what needed to be done. I hope to carry that spirit with me in the work were doing with One Act.”

