OSHA: Dollar Tree exposed workers to ‘serious physical harm’

Dollar Tree store sign
Dollar Tree store sign(MGN, Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon OSHA said Wednesday it has fined Dollar Tree Stores Inc. $32,000 for repeatedly exposing employees to potential serious injury.

The potential for serious injury was at the Wilsonville store from unsecured materials falling, tripping and falling in cramped aisles and inaccessible fire extinguishers and emergency exits, the Oregon Department of Consumer & Business Services said in a news release.

The $32,000 fine was issued because most of the violations were repeats of violations cited previously at other Oregon Dollar Tree locations, OSHA said.

The citation against the Wilsonville location stems from an inspection that started late last year in response to a complaint.

A person who answered the phone at Dollar Tree in Wilsonville said they couldn’t comment on the citation. The company has 30 days to appeal.

