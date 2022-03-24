Police respond to shooting in downtown Portland, one man injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was taken to a hospital following a shooting in downtown Portland Thursday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting near Southwest 14th Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said everyone involved in the incident remained at the scene and officers are not looking for any suspects. No additional details have been released by police at this time.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is leading the shooting investigation. Anyone with information about the incident should call Portland police.

