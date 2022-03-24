Portland police arrest woman accused of trying to hang dog

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police arrested a woman who’s accused of trying to hang her dog on Monday.

According to court documents, police responded to Southwest 6th and Morrison Street. Officers found 40-year-old Jessica McQueen held down by several Tri-Met employees.

When asked what happened, she told police she was on the MAX train with her dog when it began barking. A Tri-Met employee asked her to control the dog.

After they argued, they told police McQueen got off the train, lifted the dog off the ground using the leash around its neck and started choking it.

Employees ran to save the dog while other people tackled the woman to the ground. She is facing several charges of animal abuse.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.