Portland Police Bureau kicks off new hiring campaign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau announced today it is ready to rebuild, recruit, and grow its force back up to full strength.

In a press conference Wednesday, Chief Chuck Lovell and Sergeant Trevor Tyler of PPB Personnel Division, spoke out about the Bureaus readiness to start hiring and looking for the right people to join the Buearu.

“This moment in time is critical for the city and the profession. I think we are on the cusp of a lot of change in law enforcement and I think this is a time where someone can come in and be a part of that change on the front end,” said Chief Lovell.

Lovell says this campaign has been a long time coming after a series of setbacks within the last couple of years, going on to tell us more about who can apply.

“We want people who have always wanted to be a police officer and now this is an opportunity for them to apply and start a career, or someone who has never thought about being a police officer before and maybe they are looking for a change and come into the profession for the first time,” said Lovell

The bureau currently has 777 sworn members of all ranks and is authorized to have 882, which puts them at 105 vacancies they are ready to hire for.

So far, the Bureau has hired 7 new background investigators which will be integral in the hiring process.

Tyler and Lovell went on to say they are looking to recruit people right here in our community and across the country.

“We are absolutely recruiting outside of the city and the state. We are basically casting a wide net because we want anybody who wants to serve in the city to be able to have that opportunity,” said Sergeant Tyler.

And as PPB Officials speak with enthusiasm about the boost, one local business responds with concern.

“Putting more police on the street is putting a bandaid on a hemorrhage,” said Blackthorn Mercantile employee, Shanna Hullaby.

Hullaby said that the store has had numerous break-ins over the last year, Portland police have shown up, but offered no help, which leaves her worried that there will be no change with more officers.

“If they had a plan to tell me how they are going to stop burglaries and how recruiting more police is exactly going to do that then I would be like, ‘okay that’s some data right? That’s quantitative data’. But if they were like ‘we got more guys!’ It’s like okay cool, that’s not going to help anybody,” said Hullaby.

FOX 12 spoke with another local business in the Pearl District that has suffered from recent burglaries as well, she said she is elated to hear that PPB is adding to the force and hopes it’ll bring change and a sense of safety to our community.

To learn more about how you can apply, click here.

