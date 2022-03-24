Spring breakers head to Cannon Beach

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Many people are spending spring break this year at the Oregon Coast. Cannon Beach has been filled with people from around the Pacific Northwest who are off school for the week. Aiden Bozman and Peter Collins drove to the beach from Milwaukie.

“We’re taking the opportunity to dig a bit of a pit right here, it’s turning out pretty good,” Bozman said. The two and some other friends have decided to dig a trench together and say this year is much better than the previous two.

“We’re going for a trench kind of style thing and thinking about making a table over there… to dine on and we have a couple of cakes in the car that we plan on eating on the table,” Collins said.

Emily Rice brought her daughter out here for the break and said it’s a relief to be in a better place in the pandemic.

“It’s so nice to just kind of get out and relax and not have to worry about wearing a mask and bringing a mask and it’s just really refreshing,” Rice said.

